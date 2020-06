Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Recently remodeled home. Open floor plan with wood flooring throughout. This single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home also includes a private office. Kitchen features are beautifully upgraded and open to a large living and dining area. Living room has a fireplace with built in cabinets. Entartain on one of the many patios as you watch the sunset over Catalina Island. Close to world-renouned hiking and mountain biking trails. Top of the World Elementry and Thurston Middle School are within blocks. This is a clean, modern, and spacious home ready for you.