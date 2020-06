Amenities

FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777. FULLY FURNISHED. This gorgeous four bedroom four bath newly remodeled home overlooks beautiful Victoria Beach. You can't beat these panoramic views of Laguna Beach and views out to Catalina Island. Three levels with patios to admire the ocean scenery. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. All three bedrooms are large. Bathrooms are travertine from head to toe. Large master bath with spacious additional bedrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout. This pristine home is just a stones throw away from the great amenities Laguna Beach has to offer. Close to beach, trolley and The Drake Restaurant. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included.