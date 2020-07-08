275 Lower Cliff Dr

Come quick to see this enchanting OCEANFRONT cottage by the sea with spectacular sweeping views of the water from all windows! Remodeled 1 bed 1 bath across the street from the beach and walkable to all the best Laguna Beach has to offer. You will fall in love with this paradise of living I guarantee! TWO WEEKS FREE! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277071 Property Id 277071
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
