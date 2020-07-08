All apartments in Laguna Beach
275 Lower Cliff Dr
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

275 Lower Cliff Dr

275 Lower Cliff Dr · No Longer Available
Location

275 Lower Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spectacular OCEANFRONT 1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 277071

Come quick to see this enchanting OCEANFRONT cottage by the sea with spectacular sweeping views of the water from all windows! Remodeled 1 bed 1 bath across the street from the beach and walkable to all the best Laguna Beach has to offer. You will fall in love with this paradise of living I guarantee! TWO WEEKS FREE!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277071
Property Id 277071

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Lower Cliff Dr have any available units?
275 Lower Cliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 275 Lower Cliff Dr have?
Some of 275 Lower Cliff Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Lower Cliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
275 Lower Cliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Lower Cliff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 275 Lower Cliff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 275 Lower Cliff Dr offer parking?
No, 275 Lower Cliff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 275 Lower Cliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Lower Cliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Lower Cliff Dr have a pool?
No, 275 Lower Cliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 275 Lower Cliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 275 Lower Cliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Lower Cliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Lower Cliff Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Lower Cliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Lower Cliff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

