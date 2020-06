Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

OCEANFRONT! GORGEOUS OCEAN AND CATALINA ISLAND VIEWS! Welcome to this beautiful ocean view home. This charming rental is located in the Victoria Beach area and offers three bedrooms, and two and a quarter baths. The upper level has large, picturesque windows that bathe the living room with natural light. The kitchen is located on the first level along with a separate dining room and living room with a fireplace. A large deck just outside the living area boasts panoramic ocean and coastline views. All bedrooms are located on the lower level along with two baths. Victoria Beach is a short walk and is known to be one of the more popular beaches for its mysterious tower and calm atmosphere. This is a beautifully appointed, Turn -key rental. One that will create memories for years to come.