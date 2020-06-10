258 Center Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Woods Cove
hardwood floors
parking
Spacious light and bright Woodscove studio. Wood floors, beam ceilings, seperate closet are that can be converted into a small office space. Ocean views, one off street parking space on gravel lot. Coin laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 258 Center Street have any available units?
258 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 258 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
258 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.