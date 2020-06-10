All apartments in Laguna Beach
258 Center Street
258 Center Street

258 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

258 Center Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious light and bright Woodscove studio. Wood floors, beam ceilings, seperate closet are that can be converted into a small office space. Ocean views, one off street parking space on gravel lot. Coin laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Center Street have any available units?
258 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 258 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
258 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 258 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 258 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 258 Center Street offers parking.
Does 258 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Center Street have a pool?
No, 258 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 258 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 258 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.
