Laguna Beach, CA
2572 Solana Way
Last updated March 23 2020 at 2:47 AM

2572 Solana Way

2572 Solana Way · No Longer Available
Location

2572 Solana Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Alta Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
OCEAN VIEWS IN WOODS COVE! Beautiful FURNISHED two bedroom ocean view condo within a five minute walk to the sand. Professionally decorated and equipped and turnkey ready for move-in. Great-room concept opens to outdoor deck with seating and dining area - plus second BBQ deck. Comfortable furnishings for relaxing beach-side. Fully equipped kitchen and office area for working while enjoying the gorgeous views. King bedroom and guestroom with daybed. New contemporary Spa-style bathroom with spacious walk-in shower and vanity. Parking onsite. Enjoy all that the Laguna lifestyle offers with nearby shops, cafes, galleries. The Laguna Trolley picks you up at the corner for day excursions to the renowned festivals, shops and restaurants in the Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 Solana Way have any available units?
2572 Solana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2572 Solana Way have?
Some of 2572 Solana Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 Solana Way currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Solana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Solana Way pet-friendly?
No, 2572 Solana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2572 Solana Way offer parking?
Yes, 2572 Solana Way offers parking.
Does 2572 Solana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 Solana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Solana Way have a pool?
No, 2572 Solana Way does not have a pool.
Does 2572 Solana Way have accessible units?
No, 2572 Solana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Solana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2572 Solana Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2572 Solana Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2572 Solana Way does not have units with air conditioning.
