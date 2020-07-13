All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

2560 Juanita Way

2560 Juanita Way · No Longer Available
Location

2560 Juanita Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Alta Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the hills above Victoria Beach, this Midcentury home blends in with its beautiful surroundings. Situated above the street level, this property runs the length of the lot capturing sweeping ocean and Catalina views from nearly every room. The home features stunning high vaulted ceilings in both the living room and master bedroom as well as beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The spacious living room with its spectacular views opens out onto a stone paved patio where one can enjoy sunsets year round. The second level master bedroom shares its coastline views with the master bathroom. The second bedroom has a built in desk and full ensuite bath. Bring the ocean breeze into the kitchen with panoramic views and a wraparound deck. Climbing vines on the balcony complement the surrounding lush landscape. 2560 Juanita Way is a true sanctuary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 Juanita Way have any available units?
2560 Juanita Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2560 Juanita Way have?
Some of 2560 Juanita Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 Juanita Way currently offering any rent specials?
2560 Juanita Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 Juanita Way pet-friendly?
No, 2560 Juanita Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2560 Juanita Way offer parking?
Yes, 2560 Juanita Way offers parking.
Does 2560 Juanita Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 Juanita Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 Juanita Way have a pool?
No, 2560 Juanita Way does not have a pool.
Does 2560 Juanita Way have accessible units?
No, 2560 Juanita Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 Juanita Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2560 Juanita Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2560 Juanita Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2560 Juanita Way does not have units with air conditioning.
