2538 Glenneyre Street

Spectacular Laguna Beach Cottage with outstanding Ocean, Catalina Island, Coastline, and City views. This home has two stories each with separate entrances, bedroom, and bathroom, and living space. Ocean Views and within walking distance of Victoria Beach make this romantic and classic property an ideal home. Open living room that includes a fireplace as well as a breakfast nook with water views. Two charming wood-beamed bedrooms, two baths with plenty of room to expand or add-on to this large 7,000 sq. ft. lot with mature trees and landscaping. One car garage, expanded ocean view patio and multiple outside areas for entertaining and relaxation. Close to both Victoria Beach or Woods Cove.