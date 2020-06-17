All apartments in Laguna Beach
2538 Glenneyre Street

2538 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Location

2538 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Alta Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Spectacular Laguna Beach Cottage with outstanding Ocean, Catalina Island, Coastline, and City views. This home has two stories each with separate entrances, bedroom, and bathroom, and living space. Ocean Views and within walking distance of Victoria Beach make this romantic and classic property an ideal home. Open living room that includes a fireplace as well as a breakfast nook with water views. Two charming wood-beamed bedrooms, two baths with plenty of room to expand or add-on to this large 7,000 sq. ft. lot with mature trees and landscaping. One car garage, expanded ocean view patio and multiple outside areas for entertaining and relaxation. Close to both Victoria Beach or Woods Cove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
2538 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2538 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 2538 Glenneyre Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Glenneyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 2538 Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2538 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 2538 Glenneyre Street offers parking.
Does 2538 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2538 Glenneyre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 2538 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 2538 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 2538 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2538 Glenneyre Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2538 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2538 Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
