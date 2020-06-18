All apartments in Laguna Beach
2490 Monaco Drive
2490 Monaco Drive

2490 Monaco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2490 Monaco Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Irvine Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Stunning Single Story, "Mid Century Modern" Fully Furnished-turn key home is located in the private community of Irvine Cove. An ultra private home includes, high end designer furniture, views of the Ocean, Private Pool and Spa, entertaining yard, separate private retreat off the Master Suite.
Professionally designed and completely remodeled with a gourmet kitchen, baths, three bedrooms, living space and inside laundry room and direct access from the two car garage. Three zone air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2490 Monaco Drive have any available units?
2490 Monaco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2490 Monaco Drive have?
Some of 2490 Monaco Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2490 Monaco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2490 Monaco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2490 Monaco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2490 Monaco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2490 Monaco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2490 Monaco Drive offers parking.
Does 2490 Monaco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2490 Monaco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2490 Monaco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2490 Monaco Drive has a pool.
Does 2490 Monaco Drive have accessible units?
No, 2490 Monaco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2490 Monaco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2490 Monaco Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2490 Monaco Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2490 Monaco Drive has units with air conditioning.

