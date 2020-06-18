2490 Monaco Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This Stunning Single Story, "Mid Century Modern" Fully Furnished-turn key home is located in the private community of Irvine Cove. An ultra private home includes, high end designer furniture, views of the Ocean, Private Pool and Spa, entertaining yard, separate private retreat off the Master Suite.

Professionally designed and completely remodeled with a gourmet kitchen, baths, three bedrooms, living space and inside laundry room and direct access from the two car garage. Three zone air conditioning.