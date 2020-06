241 Wave Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

VERY CLEAN FRESHLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BOTH UNIT WITH PRIVATE TWO CAR GARAGE AND LARGE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. GENEROUS FLOORPLAN, LARGE LANDSCAPED LOT, PRIVATE PATIO, PEEK OCEAN VIEW, SHORT DISTANCE TO BEACHES, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, HEISLER PARK, ETC. IDEAL NORTH LAGUNA LOCATION. THIS IS PART OF A TRIPLEX, BUT FEELS LIKE A HOME WITH APPROX 1500 FEET OF CLEAN AND FRESH. MASTER BEDROOM HAS REMODELED BATH, ALL BEDROOMS FEATURE MIRRORED WARDROBE DOORS, NEW FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES.

TWO CAR PRIVATE GARAGE AND TWO RESERVED PARKING PLACES IN FRONT OF GARAGE.