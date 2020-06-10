All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
240 San Joaquin Street 1/2
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

240 San Joaquin Street 1/2

240 San Joaquin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

240 San Joaquin Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Just moments from beautiful Crescent Bay Beach you'll find this wonderful guest home with ocean view. The living room offers sliding doors which open to a great over-sized view deck that is perfect for enjoying the sunsets and adds a nice amount of extra space. Adjacent to the living room is a nice sized bedroom and bathroom. This charming unit is freshly painted and re-carpeted and comes with one carport. Located near Downtown Laguna, Crescent Bay and Crystal Cove State Park, you will be sure to love this special home! Available immediately. Utilities are included. Lease term can be negotiable. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 have any available units?
240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 have?
Some of 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 offers parking.
Does 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 have a pool?
No, 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 San Joaquin Street 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 2 BedroomsLaguna Beach Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College