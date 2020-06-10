240 San Joaquin Street 1/2

Amenities

patio / balcony carport carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Just moments from beautiful Crescent Bay Beach you'll find this wonderful guest home with ocean view. The living room offers sliding doors which open to a great over-sized view deck that is perfect for enjoying the sunsets and adds a nice amount of extra space. Adjacent to the living room is a nice sized bedroom and bathroom. This charming unit is freshly painted and re-carpeted and comes with one carport. Located near Downtown Laguna, Crescent Bay and Crystal Cove State Park, you will be sure to love this special home! Available immediately. Utilities are included. Lease term can be negotiable. No pets, no smoking.