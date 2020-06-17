All apartments in Laguna Beach
239 Fairview Street

239 Fairview Street · (949) 791-8160
Location

239 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$8,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Laid back beach vibe meets chic New York City apartment. This designer furnished property has a modern cottage feel with open beamed ceilings, light bright rooms and a honed concrete tile floor throughout.
The living room boasts vaulted ceilings, designer furnishings with original art and vintage Moroccan rugs.
The open floor plan seamlessly blends the living, dining, cooking and outdoor private patios together. The gourmet cooks’ kitchen is equipped with everything needed to create and serve fabulous meals.

A large bathroom vanity supports the transition from public spaces to the private bathroom and bedroom.
The bedroom has large built-in closets and direct access to the rear patio.
The bathroom has a large shower and a separate laundry room with a washer/dryer.
The house has all LED lighting, power operated shades and a modern HVAC system. A detached one car garage features electric opener and Tesla charging port. Enjoy a private outdoor shower. Weekly maid service, gardener and water included in the rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Fairview Street have any available units?
239 Fairview Street has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 Fairview Street have?
Some of 239 Fairview Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Fairview Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 Fairview Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Fairview Street pet-friendly?
No, 239 Fairview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 239 Fairview Street offer parking?
Yes, 239 Fairview Street does offer parking.
Does 239 Fairview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 Fairview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Fairview Street have a pool?
No, 239 Fairview Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 Fairview Street have accessible units?
No, 239 Fairview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Fairview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Fairview Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Fairview Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 239 Fairview Street has units with air conditioning.
