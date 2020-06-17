239 Fairview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Laid back beach vibe meets chic New York City apartment. This designer furnished property has a modern cottage feel with open beamed ceilings, light bright rooms and a honed concrete tile floor throughout.

The living room boasts vaulted ceilings, designer furnishings with original art and vintage Moroccan rugs.

The open floor plan seamlessly blends the living, dining, cooking and outdoor private patios together. The gourmet cooks’ kitchen is equipped with everything needed to create and serve fabulous meals.



A large bathroom vanity supports the transition from public spaces to the private bathroom and bedroom.

The bedroom has large built-in closets and direct access to the rear patio.

The bathroom has a large shower and a separate laundry room with a washer/dryer.

The house has all LED lighting, power operated shades and a modern HVAC system. A detached one car garage features electric opener and Tesla charging port. Enjoy a private outdoor shower. Weekly maid service, gardener and water included in the rental price.