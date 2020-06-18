201 Nyes Place

Amenities

Best location in Laguna Beach! Detached home with 3 beds/2 baths + sunny atrium. Includes two-car garage plus additional driveway parking. Enclosed backyard. Located right off Pacific Coast Highway. Walk to world famous Victoria Beach. Gorgeous stained glass windows, updated kitchen with newer appliances and built in refrigerator. Washer and dryer included for tenant's use. Watch the sunsets from the spacious balcony. Note - owner will be painting, making some repairs, and property will be professionally cleaned prior to move in. Ready now, furnished OR unfurnished, 12 month lease term. Pet friendly with pet deposit.