201 Nyes Place
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

201 Nyes Place

201 Nyes Place · No Longer Available
Location

201 Nyes Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Best location in Laguna Beach! Detached home with 3 beds/2 baths + sunny atrium. Includes two-car garage plus additional driveway parking. Enclosed backyard. Located right off Pacific Coast Highway. Walk to world famous Victoria Beach. Gorgeous stained glass windows, updated kitchen with newer appliances and built in refrigerator. Washer and dryer included for tenant's use. Watch the sunsets from the spacious balcony. Note - owner will be painting, making some repairs, and property will be professionally cleaned prior to move in. Ready now, furnished OR unfurnished, 12 month lease term. Pet friendly with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Nyes Place have any available units?
201 Nyes Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 201 Nyes Place have?
Some of 201 Nyes Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Nyes Place currently offering any rent specials?
201 Nyes Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Nyes Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Nyes Place is pet friendly.
Does 201 Nyes Place offer parking?
Yes, 201 Nyes Place offers parking.
Does 201 Nyes Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Nyes Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Nyes Place have a pool?
No, 201 Nyes Place does not have a pool.
Does 201 Nyes Place have accessible units?
No, 201 Nyes Place does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Nyes Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Nyes Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Nyes Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Nyes Place does not have units with air conditioning.
