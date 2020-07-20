All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1981 Temple Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1981 Temple Hills Drive
Last updated January 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

1981 Temple Hills Drive

1981 Temple Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1981 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single level ocean and canyon view home has been completely remodeled throughout. The open concept floor plan has ocean views from the kitchen that opens out onto an extra large deck for outdoor entertaining. All new appliances throughout with built-ins in the kitchen and office area. Three bedrooms and two full baths, with ceiling fans in each bedroom. Two of the bedrooms open out to the deck with ocean views and the canyon breeze. Large lot has been graded for plenty of outdoor space and freshly landscaped with succulents and avocado and lemon trees. Lots of parking with a long driveway with an attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1981 Temple Hills Drive have any available units?
1981 Temple Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1981 Temple Hills Drive have?
Some of 1981 Temple Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1981 Temple Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1981 Temple Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1981 Temple Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1981 Temple Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1981 Temple Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1981 Temple Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1981 Temple Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1981 Temple Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1981 Temple Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1981 Temple Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1981 Temple Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1981 Temple Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1981 Temple Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1981 Temple Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1981 Temple Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1981 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College