1981 Temple Hills Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This single level ocean and canyon view home has been completely remodeled throughout. The open concept floor plan has ocean views from the kitchen that opens out onto an extra large deck for outdoor entertaining. All new appliances throughout with built-ins in the kitchen and office area. Three bedrooms and two full baths, with ceiling fans in each bedroom. Two of the bedrooms open out to the deck with ocean views and the canyon breeze. Large lot has been graded for plenty of outdoor space and freshly landscaped with succulents and avocado and lemon trees. Lots of parking with a long driveway with an attached garage.