1931 Temple Hills Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Fully remodeled, like BRAND NEW home, Enjoy the captivating OCEAN views from the moment you enter and throughout, Unbelievable PRIVACY on an enormous parcel with lush gardens. The soft contemporary open floor plan offers abundant natural light and designer touches including stunning brand new hardwood floors throughout the house, Cozy fireplace in family room, Brand New gourmet chef’s kitchen with stylish island and high-end appliances, Fully remodeled bathrooms throughout the house, Brand new solid wood custom dual pane windows and doors.

Huge entertaining deck off the living room with a view of the Pacific Ocean, Amazingly private backyard with many mature trees and native California plants. Make this gorgeous new home yours and delight in all Laguna has to offer with its fine restaurants, world renowned art galleries, charming shops, and beautiful beaches.