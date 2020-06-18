All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 1 2020 at 2:59 AM

1931 Temple Hills Drive

1931 Temple Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled, like BRAND NEW home, Enjoy the captivating OCEAN views from the moment you enter and throughout, Unbelievable PRIVACY on an enormous parcel with lush gardens. The soft contemporary open floor plan offers abundant natural light and designer touches including stunning brand new hardwood floors throughout the house, Cozy fireplace in family room, Brand New gourmet chef’s kitchen with stylish island and high-end appliances, Fully remodeled bathrooms throughout the house, Brand new solid wood custom dual pane windows and doors.
Huge entertaining deck off the living room with a view of the Pacific Ocean, Amazingly private backyard with many mature trees and native California plants. Make this gorgeous new home yours and delight in all Laguna has to offer with its fine restaurants, world renowned art galleries, charming shops, and beautiful beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Temple Hills Drive have any available units?
1931 Temple Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1931 Temple Hills Drive have?
Some of 1931 Temple Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Temple Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Temple Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Temple Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1931 Temple Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1931 Temple Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 1931 Temple Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1931 Temple Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Temple Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Temple Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1931 Temple Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Temple Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1931 Temple Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Temple Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 Temple Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1931 Temple Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1931 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

