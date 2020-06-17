1797 Temple Hills Drive

Amenities

Brand-new modern craftsman-style home with dramatic ocean views, just minutes to town and beaches, on a large, private lot! Floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light into the vast open great room and bedrooms below. Big ocean views from every room! Designer finishes include wide-plank French oak floors, high vaulted ceilings, accent lighting, brand-new top-grade appliances, free-standing master tub, custom closets and fireplace. The kitchen, dining area, breakfast nook, living room, powder room, a private office and 2-car garage are all located at street level, with no steps. The master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and laundry room are below. There are large ocean-view decks on both levels. The back yard has a gentle slope, grassy lawn, fruit trees, lush landscaping, storage room, workshop, and terraced gardening area. A motor-court sets the garage and driveway well back from the street. Available for short-term monthly rental April through December. Fully and exquisitely furnished.