All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1797 Temple Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1797 Temple Hills Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM

1797 Temple Hills Drive

1797 Temple Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1797 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Brand-new modern craftsman-style home with dramatic ocean views, just minutes to town and beaches, on a large, private lot! Floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light into the vast open great room and bedrooms below. Big ocean views from every room! Designer finishes include wide-plank French oak floors, high vaulted ceilings, accent lighting, brand-new top-grade appliances, free-standing master tub, custom closets and fireplace. The kitchen, dining area, breakfast nook, living room, powder room, a private office and 2-car garage are all located at street level, with no steps. The master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and laundry room are below. There are large ocean-view decks on both levels. The back yard has a gentle slope, grassy lawn, fruit trees, lush landscaping, storage room, workshop, and terraced gardening area. A motor-court sets the garage and driveway well back from the street. Available for short-term monthly rental April through December. Fully and exquisitely furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1797 Temple Hills Drive have any available units?
1797 Temple Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1797 Temple Hills Drive have?
Some of 1797 Temple Hills Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1797 Temple Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1797 Temple Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1797 Temple Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1797 Temple Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1797 Temple Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1797 Temple Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1797 Temple Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1797 Temple Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1797 Temple Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1797 Temple Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1797 Temple Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1797 Temple Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1797 Temple Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1797 Temple Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1797 Temple Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1797 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College