16 N La Senda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated playground basketball court tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court volleyball court

CASUAL ELEGANCE IS THE ORDER OF THE DAY IN THIS STUNNING OCEAN FRONT HOME. Located atop a dramatic, private cove in Three Arch Bay, crashing waves, passing dolphins and never ending views add up to a one of a kind experience in this newly remodeled and tastefully decorated home. You may never want to leave the large oceanfront decks, or spacious living areas, but if you do, Three Arch Bay offers resort style living with it’s secluded beach, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, tot-lot and guard gated, round the clock security.

Three Arch Bay is ideally located between The Montage Resort and The Ritz Carlton.

CALL FOR AVAILABILITY AND RATES.