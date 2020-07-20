All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

16 N La Senda Drive

16 North La Senda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16 North La Senda Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
CASUAL ELEGANCE IS THE ORDER OF THE DAY IN THIS STUNNING OCEAN FRONT HOME. Located atop a dramatic, private cove in Three Arch Bay, crashing waves, passing dolphins and never ending views add up to a one of a kind experience in this newly remodeled and tastefully decorated home. You may never want to leave the large oceanfront decks, or spacious living areas, but if you do, Three Arch Bay offers resort style living with it’s secluded beach, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, tot-lot and guard gated, round the clock security.
Three Arch Bay is ideally located between The Montage Resort and The Ritz Carlton.
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY AND RATES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 N La Senda Drive have any available units?
16 N La Senda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16 N La Senda Drive have?
Some of 16 N La Senda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 N La Senda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 N La Senda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 N La Senda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16 N La Senda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 16 N La Senda Drive offer parking?
No, 16 N La Senda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16 N La Senda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 N La Senda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 N La Senda Drive have a pool?
No, 16 N La Senda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16 N La Senda Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 N La Senda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 N La Senda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 N La Senda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 N La Senda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 N La Senda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
