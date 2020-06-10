1594 Via Capri

Amenities

garage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing condo, Surrounded by Multi-million Dollar Homes, nestled in the prestigious Crown Point of North Laguna, on the ocean side of the Pacific Coast Highway. Just steps from the most beautiful beaches in Laguna, Crescent Bay. One of the most sought after neighborhoods of Laguna Beach, a very short walk to the famous Crescent Bay park. From here you feel the cool breeze, and enjoy the sound and smell of the ocean. Short walk to Heisler Park, Downtown, Main Beach, all shops, restaurants, and world-class art galleries. Great floor plan in a Charming complex on cul-de-sac.