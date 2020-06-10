All apartments in Laguna Beach
1594 Via Capri
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

1594 via Capri · No Longer Available
Location

1594 via Capri, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing condo, Surrounded by Multi-million Dollar Homes, nestled in the prestigious Crown Point of North Laguna, on the ocean side of the Pacific Coast Highway. Just steps from the most beautiful beaches in Laguna, Crescent Bay. One of the most sought after neighborhoods of Laguna Beach, a very short walk to the famous Crescent Bay park. From here you feel the cool breeze, and enjoy the sound and smell of the ocean. Short walk to Heisler Park, Downtown, Main Beach, all shops, restaurants, and world-class art galleries. Great floor plan in a Charming complex on cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1594 Via Capri have any available units?
1594 Via Capri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 1594 Via Capri currently offering any rent specials?
1594 Via Capri isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1594 Via Capri pet-friendly?
No, 1594 Via Capri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1594 Via Capri offer parking?
Yes, 1594 Via Capri does offer parking.
Does 1594 Via Capri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1594 Via Capri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1594 Via Capri have a pool?
No, 1594 Via Capri does not have a pool.
Does 1594 Via Capri have accessible units?
No, 1594 Via Capri does not have accessible units.
Does 1594 Via Capri have units with dishwashers?
No, 1594 Via Capri does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1594 Via Capri have units with air conditioning?
No, 1594 Via Capri does not have units with air conditioning.
