1549 N. Coast Highway

SO YOU WANT TO LIVE IN NORTH LAGUNA?! Rarely available for lease, this gorgeous, HIGHLY upgraded two story condo with peek ocean views in Crescent Bay Villas, will be the perfect home for you! Built in 2002 with secure subterranean gated parking, this 17 unit complex is ideally located near area beaches, parks, restaurants and shops! This is a haven where you can park your car on Friday after work, and not drive until Monday morning! Designed with a contemporary aesthetic, this home features high ceilings, quality cabinetry, granite counters, recessed lighting and two balconies for enjoying the Laguna Beach weather! TV and Audio components in the Master Bedroom and Living area are included! Kitchen and baths are nicely updated! Complex amenities include a private gym, two parking spaces, and a private storage locker. This location is PERFECT for the tenant who loves Laguna, Corona Del Mar AND Newport Beach!!