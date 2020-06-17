All apartments in Laguna Beach
1549 N. Coast Highway
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:29 AM

1549 N. Coast Highway

1549 N Coast Hw · No Longer Available
Location

1549 N Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
SO YOU WANT TO LIVE IN NORTH LAGUNA?! Rarely available for lease, this gorgeous, HIGHLY upgraded two story condo with peek ocean views in Crescent Bay Villas, will be the perfect home for you! Built in 2002 with secure subterranean gated parking, this 17 unit complex is ideally located near area beaches, parks, restaurants and shops! This is a haven where you can park your car on Friday after work, and not drive until Monday morning! Designed with a contemporary aesthetic, this home features high ceilings, quality cabinetry, granite counters, recessed lighting and two balconies for enjoying the Laguna Beach weather! TV and Audio components in the Master Bedroom and Living area are included! Kitchen and baths are nicely updated! Complex amenities include a private gym, two parking spaces, and a private storage locker. This location is PERFECT for the tenant who loves Laguna, Corona Del Mar AND Newport Beach!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 N. Coast Highway have any available units?
1549 N. Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1549 N. Coast Highway have?
Some of 1549 N. Coast Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 N. Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
1549 N. Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 N. Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 1549 N. Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1549 N. Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 1549 N. Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 1549 N. Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 N. Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 N. Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 1549 N. Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 1549 N. Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 1549 N. Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 N. Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 N. Coast Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 N. Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1549 N. Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
