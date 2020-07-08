15 Blue Lagoon

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Live the vacation lifestyle most dream about while enjoying your privacy in this beautifully remodeled end unit overlooking the prestigious Montage Resort. Spectacular panoramic views of the magical Laguna Beach coastline and Catalina Island allow you to relax in the coastal chic decor with upscale furnishings throughout. Designer surfaces include travertine, all new flooring in the living room, dining and kitchen... Also featured in the kitchen are granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance! 8 guests can easily be accommodated with a king size master suite and queen secondary bedroom on the upper level. A queen pull out sofa is offered in the Great Room and two oversize chairs with convertible twin sleeper beds are included in the alcove. Spoil yourself with all the amenities Blue Lagoon has to offer...gated community, easy access to the beach, two pools, tennis, and walking distance to the Montage and Treasure Island Plaza which includes Gelson's, CVS, several great shops and restaurants. Experience beach living at it's finest!!!!