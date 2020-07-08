All apartments in Laguna Beach
15 Blue Lagoon
15 Blue Lagoon

15 Blue Lagoon · No Longer Available
Location

15 Blue Lagoon, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Montage

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Live the vacation lifestyle most dream about while enjoying your privacy in this beautifully remodeled end unit overlooking the prestigious Montage Resort. Spectacular panoramic views of the magical Laguna Beach coastline and Catalina Island allow you to relax in the coastal chic decor with upscale furnishings throughout. Designer surfaces include travertine, all new flooring in the living room, dining and kitchen... Also featured in the kitchen are granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance! 8 guests can easily be accommodated with a king size master suite and queen secondary bedroom on the upper level. A queen pull out sofa is offered in the Great Room and two oversize chairs with convertible twin sleeper beds are included in the alcove. Spoil yourself with all the amenities Blue Lagoon has to offer...gated community, easy access to the beach, two pools, tennis, and walking distance to the Montage and Treasure Island Plaza which includes Gelson's, CVS, several great shops and restaurants. Experience beach living at it's finest!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Blue Lagoon have any available units?
15 Blue Lagoon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15 Blue Lagoon have?
Some of 15 Blue Lagoon's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Blue Lagoon currently offering any rent specials?
15 Blue Lagoon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Blue Lagoon pet-friendly?
No, 15 Blue Lagoon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 15 Blue Lagoon offer parking?
No, 15 Blue Lagoon does not offer parking.
Does 15 Blue Lagoon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Blue Lagoon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Blue Lagoon have a pool?
Yes, 15 Blue Lagoon has a pool.
Does 15 Blue Lagoon have accessible units?
No, 15 Blue Lagoon does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Blue Lagoon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Blue Lagoon has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Blue Lagoon have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Blue Lagoon does not have units with air conditioning.

