Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1499 Terrace Way

1499 Terrace Way · No Longer Available
Location

1499 Terrace Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED east coast style home available for Lease in Laguna Beach. Property includes sprawling ocean views as well as a view of one of Lagunas many canyons. Two fully furnished bedrooms offer a modern yet cozy feel. Enjoy breathtaking Catalina island views from your own private balcony. Your Balcony is also furnished with brand new lavish patio furniture. Both spaces include a fully renovated kitchen with gas burning stove, ample counter space, and high end appliances. Also included is a state of the art entertainment system in your living area, which offers another magnificent view of the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1499 Terrace Way have any available units?
1499 Terrace Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1499 Terrace Way have?
Some of 1499 Terrace Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1499 Terrace Way currently offering any rent specials?
1499 Terrace Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1499 Terrace Way pet-friendly?
No, 1499 Terrace Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1499 Terrace Way offer parking?
No, 1499 Terrace Way does not offer parking.
Does 1499 Terrace Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1499 Terrace Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1499 Terrace Way have a pool?
No, 1499 Terrace Way does not have a pool.
Does 1499 Terrace Way have accessible units?
No, 1499 Terrace Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1499 Terrace Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1499 Terrace Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1499 Terrace Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1499 Terrace Way does not have units with air conditioning.
