1451 Glenneyre

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful all remodeled cottage in Laguna Village - Fabulous vintage detached cottage in the heart of Laguna Village. All new remodel inside, new bath, new kitchen, new floors. Real hardwood flooring, 2 new ceiling fans, kitchen has under counter refrigerator and freezer, stainless dishwasher, Bertazzoni stove, microwave, quartz counters. High open beam ceiling, french doors open to a new Redwood deck that extends the living area into the spacious and private front yard. A white picket fence and gate welcome you into the yard, and a brick front porch leads to the front door. Every inch of space has been re-designed for maximum use of the square footage. Private laundry, and a 2 car garage are included. All new paint sets this house apart from the neighbors. A special space for creative use.



