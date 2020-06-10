All apartments in Laguna Beach
1451 Glenneyre
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

1451 Glenneyre

1451 Glenneyre Street · (949) 280-5232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1451 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1451 Glenneyre · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful all remodeled cottage in Laguna Village - Fabulous vintage detached cottage in the heart of Laguna Village. All new remodel inside, new bath, new kitchen, new floors. Real hardwood flooring, 2 new ceiling fans, kitchen has under counter refrigerator and freezer, stainless dishwasher, Bertazzoni stove, microwave, quartz counters. High open beam ceiling, french doors open to a new Redwood deck that extends the living area into the spacious and private front yard. A white picket fence and gate welcome you into the yard, and a brick front porch leads to the front door. Every inch of space has been re-designed for maximum use of the square footage. Private laundry, and a 2 car garage are included. All new paint sets this house apart from the neighbors. A special space for creative use.

(RLNE5615990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Glenneyre have any available units?
1451 Glenneyre has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1451 Glenneyre have?
Some of 1451 Glenneyre's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Glenneyre currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Glenneyre isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Glenneyre pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 Glenneyre is pet friendly.
Does 1451 Glenneyre offer parking?
Yes, 1451 Glenneyre does offer parking.
Does 1451 Glenneyre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 Glenneyre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Glenneyre have a pool?
No, 1451 Glenneyre does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Glenneyre have accessible units?
No, 1451 Glenneyre does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Glenneyre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 Glenneyre has units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 Glenneyre have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 Glenneyre does not have units with air conditioning.
