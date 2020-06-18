1420 Del Mar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Panoramic Ocean Views. This upgraded and remodeled home is a treat. Indoor/Outdoor living from two expansive decks. 4 bedrooms/4 baths plus a bonus room. Two Family Rooms with fireplaces. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Master bath with separate tub and shower-remodeled with travertine. Butlers pantry, Wet Bar, View Deck with BBQ, 2 Car Garage. Sealed Slate and Wood Floors, Granite Counters in Kitchen with Custom Cherry Woods Cabinets and all Stainless Steel Appliances. Skylights and Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceiling, Crown Molding. Lots of Storage. A MUST SEE!