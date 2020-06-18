All apartments in Laguna Beach
1420 Del Mar Avenue
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

1420 Del Mar Avenue

1420 Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Del Mar Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Panoramic Ocean Views. This upgraded and remodeled home is a treat. Indoor/Outdoor living from two expansive decks. 4 bedrooms/4 baths plus a bonus room. Two Family Rooms with fireplaces. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Master bath with separate tub and shower-remodeled with travertine. Butlers pantry, Wet Bar, View Deck with BBQ, 2 Car Garage. Sealed Slate and Wood Floors, Granite Counters in Kitchen with Custom Cherry Woods Cabinets and all Stainless Steel Appliances. Skylights and Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceiling, Crown Molding. Lots of Storage. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Del Mar Avenue have any available units?
1420 Del Mar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1420 Del Mar Avenue have?
Some of 1420 Del Mar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Del Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Del Mar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Del Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Del Mar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1420 Del Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Del Mar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1420 Del Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Del Mar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Del Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1420 Del Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Del Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1420 Del Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Del Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Del Mar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Del Mar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Del Mar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
