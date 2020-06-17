1360 Moorea Way

Amenities

Enjoy this spectacular custom Mediterranean style estate offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and sparkling city lights. The dramatic open floor plan features walls of glass and quality custom finishes through-out. The residence presents a neutral interior and is offered in pristine move-in condition. Approximately 8,000 square feet of luxurious interior living space opens to multiple expansive ocean view decks. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, rich hardwood flooring, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, including a huge master suite, elevator, custom pool and a 4 car garage. Sixth bedroom does not have closet, could be media room.