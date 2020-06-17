All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1360 Moorea Way

1360 Moorea Way · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Moorea Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Mystic Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
media room
Enjoy this spectacular custom Mediterranean style estate offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and sparkling city lights. The dramatic open floor plan features walls of glass and quality custom finishes through-out. The residence presents a neutral interior and is offered in pristine move-in condition. Approximately 8,000 square feet of luxurious interior living space opens to multiple expansive ocean view decks. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, rich hardwood flooring, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, including a huge master suite, elevator, custom pool and a 4 car garage. Sixth bedroom does not have closet, could be media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Moorea Way have any available units?
1360 Moorea Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1360 Moorea Way have?
Some of 1360 Moorea Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Moorea Way currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Moorea Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Moorea Way pet-friendly?
No, 1360 Moorea Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1360 Moorea Way offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Moorea Way does offer parking.
Does 1360 Moorea Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 Moorea Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Moorea Way have a pool?
Yes, 1360 Moorea Way has a pool.
Does 1360 Moorea Way have accessible units?
No, 1360 Moorea Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Moorea Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Moorea Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 Moorea Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1360 Moorea Way does not have units with air conditioning.
