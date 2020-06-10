All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 135 Crescent Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
135 Crescent Bay Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

135 Crescent Bay Drive

135 Crescent Bay Drive · (949) 290-7999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 Crescent Bay Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,999

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$600,000 PRICE REDUCTION! ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS AND FLIP OR FLOPPERS, take advantage of this rare financial opportunity at only $890/sqft in prestigious Crescent Bay! Includes fully approved plans that add interior and significant exterior deck square footage. All of the hard work has been done, construction can start immediately. Exceptional coastline, panoramic, white water and city light views. Nestled in North Laguna’s Crescent Bay neighborhood located on the desirable ocean side of the Pacific Coast Highway. Just steps from one of the most beautiful beach’s in all of Laguna, Crescent Bay. This home offers endless possibilities and improvement opportunities with approximately 4148 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, multiple living areas, a generous size back yard, 3 exterior decks, a full 3 car garage and an ultra rare 3+ car driveway for off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Crescent Bay Drive have any available units?
135 Crescent Bay Drive has a unit available for $9,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 135 Crescent Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 Crescent Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Crescent Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 135 Crescent Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 135 Crescent Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 135 Crescent Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 135 Crescent Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Crescent Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Crescent Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 135 Crescent Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 135 Crescent Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 135 Crescent Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Crescent Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Crescent Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Crescent Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Crescent Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 135 Crescent Bay Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity