135 Crescent Bay Drive

$600,000 PRICE REDUCTION! ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS AND FLIP OR FLOPPERS, take advantage of this rare financial opportunity at only $890/sqft in prestigious Crescent Bay! Includes fully approved plans that add interior and significant exterior deck square footage. All of the hard work has been done, construction can start immediately. Exceptional coastline, panoramic, white water and city light views. Nestled in North Laguna’s Crescent Bay neighborhood located on the desirable ocean side of the Pacific Coast Highway. Just steps from one of the most beautiful beach’s in all of Laguna, Crescent Bay. This home offers endless possibilities and improvement opportunities with approximately 4148 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, multiple living areas, a generous size back yard, 3 exterior decks, a full 3 car garage and an ultra rare 3+ car driveway for off street parking.