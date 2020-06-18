130 CRESS Street

Amenities
Laguna's Best Vacation Rental! Short term furnished villa! Whether you are looking for a weekend getaway or an extended beach vacation, this recently renovated classic cottage will meet your every need. Enjoy pristine views of the blue Pacific Ocean in this residential-style, beach cottage. Recently redone, its 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom layout offers a comfortable, modern atmosphere that encourages relaxation with its soft, soothing color palette, comfortable plush furnishings and elegant coastal decor. A full kitchen complete with accouterments and eating area make dining in easy. High-tech touches include Internet access, flat screen plasma televisions and DVD/ player. Free internet access, wireless access. Custom Heating and Cooling. Summer June 1st through September 1st week (Up to Labor Day weekend)----- $4,500 per week; Holidays $3,800 per week; Rest of the year $3,200 per week. Above Listed $8,900 per month rental is for off season only. From Oct through Feb, only. Off Season minimum 3 days stay required.