Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
130 CRESS Street
Last updated March 31 2019 at 5:05 AM

130 CRESS Street

130 Cress St · No Longer Available
Location

130 Cress St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Laguna's Best Vacation Rental! Short term furnished villa! Whether you are looking for a weekend getaway or an extended beach vacation, this recently renovated classic cottage will meet your every need. Enjoy pristine views of the blue Pacific Ocean in this residential-style, beach cottage. Recently redone, its 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom layout offers a comfortable, modern atmosphere that encourages relaxation with its soft, soothing color palette, comfortable plush furnishings and elegant coastal decor. A full kitchen complete with accouterments and eating area make dining in easy. High-tech touches include Internet access, flat screen plasma televisions and DVD/ player. Free internet access, wireless access. Custom Heating and Cooling. Summer June 1st through September 1st week (Up to Labor Day weekend)----- $4,500 per week; Holidays $3,800 per week; Rest of the year $3,200 per week. Above Listed $8,900 per month rental is for off season only. From Oct through Feb, only. Off Season minimum 3 days stay required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 CRESS Street have any available units?
130 CRESS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 130 CRESS Street have?
Some of 130 CRESS Street's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 CRESS Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 CRESS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 CRESS Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 CRESS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 130 CRESS Street offer parking?
No, 130 CRESS Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 CRESS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 CRESS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 CRESS Street have a pool?
No, 130 CRESS Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 CRESS Street have accessible units?
No, 130 CRESS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 CRESS Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 CRESS Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 CRESS Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 CRESS Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

