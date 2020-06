Amenities

Location, location, location! Fully furnished, charming Laguna Beach Village location. Summer rental in the heart of Laguna Beach. Walk to the beach, shops, restaurants, galleries, and everything else Laguna has to offer. Fully furnished unit with everything you could need. There is easy access to the Laguna trolley, & bus. Bring your tooth brush and cloths and you'll be all set. A shared washer/dryer with other tenants in the building. Street parking