Laguna Beach, CA
1220 Roosevelt Lane
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:17 PM

1220 Roosevelt Lane

1220 Roosevelt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Roosevelt Lane, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Laguna Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Summer rental available for July and August 2019 minimum 31 days. A pebbled pathway leads you to this adorable 1 bed, 1 bath home. A charming living room with a cozy fireplace and mantel and high vaulted wood ceilings. Updated kitchen with an O'Keefe and Merritt stove, a Bosch dishwasher and built in cabinets and shelving. Dining room space with glass chandelier with French doors lead to the outside gardens. Bathroom comes with heated ceramic tile floors, heated towel rack, a Jacuzzi tub and a double sink. Nice and bright bedroom with a cedar lined closet. Hardwood floors in the bedroom, living and dining room and ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bath. Great indoor and outdoor living space with an inviting patio, a separate outside structure is used as a sitting room to relax. Play an outdoor chess game while entertaining. Laundry on site. Room for 1-2 people. Very peaceful setting with views of the canyon, hillsides and trees. Ideal location near all of the Laguna Beach Art Festivals and The Pageant of the Masters and an within 5 minutes to downtown Laguna Beach and Main Beach. Trolley service runs up and down Laguna Canyon Road throughout the summer. Make this your summer destination spot! Owner will also consider a long term furnished lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Roosevelt Lane have any available units?
1220 Roosevelt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1220 Roosevelt Lane have?
Some of 1220 Roosevelt Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Roosevelt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Roosevelt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Roosevelt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Roosevelt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1220 Roosevelt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Roosevelt Lane offers parking.
Does 1220 Roosevelt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Roosevelt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Roosevelt Lane have a pool?
No, 1220 Roosevelt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Roosevelt Lane have accessible units?
No, 1220 Roosevelt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Roosevelt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Roosevelt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Roosevelt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Roosevelt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
