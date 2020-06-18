1220 Roosevelt Lane

Amenities

Summer rental available for July and August 2019 minimum 31 days. A pebbled pathway leads you to this adorable 1 bed, 1 bath home. A charming living room with a cozy fireplace and mantel and high vaulted wood ceilings. Updated kitchen with an O'Keefe and Merritt stove, a Bosch dishwasher and built in cabinets and shelving. Dining room space with glass chandelier with French doors lead to the outside gardens. Bathroom comes with heated ceramic tile floors, heated towel rack, a Jacuzzi tub and a double sink. Nice and bright bedroom with a cedar lined closet. Hardwood floors in the bedroom, living and dining room and ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bath. Great indoor and outdoor living space with an inviting patio, a separate outside structure is used as a sitting room to relax. Play an outdoor chess game while entertaining. Laundry on site. Room for 1-2 people. Very peaceful setting with views of the canyon, hillsides and trees. Ideal location near all of the Laguna Beach Art Festivals and The Pageant of the Masters and an within 5 minutes to downtown Laguna Beach and Main Beach. Trolley service runs up and down Laguna Canyon Road throughout the summer. Make this your summer destination spot! Owner will also consider a long term furnished lease.