Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper

1084 Coast View Dr · (877) 772-9320
Location

1084 Coast View Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Check out our charming fully furnished beach cottage only 6 blocks from the beach. Enjoy sunsets every night from every room, and your private deck. It is available for monthly rental year round, with summer rates are higher. Our home is an up/down duplex currently rented as two separate units. Each features separate, private entrances, decks and garages.

The upper unit is newly available, and features two bedrooms and one and a half baths in 1500 sq ft, with loft and sleeper sofa available for extra guests or sleeping flexibility. Every room in the house has spectacular ocean views, with the exception of the rear bedroom which overlooks the garden. The well stocked kitchen has everything you need to prepare gourmet meals, and living and sun rooms offer many comfortable places to relax. There is a gas BBQ and private rear casita overlooking the garden. An office area off the master bedroom and wireless internet ensures you can stay in touch, and flat screen TVs provide for your entertainment pleasure. A washer and dryer is provided. Garage parking is available on the upper street.

The photos here refer to the Upper unit, but you can check availability and see pictures of the garden unit at www.aGreatStay.com. The 900 sq. ft. garden unit features two bedrooms, one bath, and an open-layout living/dining room with sliding doors that open to a large private view deck. It has a private entrance and a single car garage accessed from the lower street.

Don't hesitate to contact us if you need help deciding which unit is best for your group. The units can also be rented together to accommodate larger families and groups.
Our cottage is an up/down duplex currently rented as two separate units. The units can also be rented together to accommodate larger families and groups. We have designed each unit for complete and total privacy. Each features separate, private entrances, decks and garages. Don't hesitate to contact us if you need help deciding which unit is best for your group.

The moment you step foot in the door, you'll notice that this home is 100% move-in ready. Whether you want to prepare a gourmet meal, fix up some margaritas, or snuggle up to a cozy chair and read, this home has you covered. You'll also enjoy peaceful, rejuvenating sleep on Hilton-quality beds and mattresses. 

Everything you need to enjoy fun in the sun is here, including decks with chaise lounges, umbrellas (don't forget sun block), and a full complement of beach toys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper have any available units?
1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper have?
Some of 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper currently offering any rent specials?
1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper pet-friendly?
No, 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper offer parking?
Yes, 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper does offer parking.
Does 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper have a pool?
No, 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper does not have a pool.
Does 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper have accessible units?
No, 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper has units with dishwashers.
Does 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper have units with air conditioning?
No, 1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper does not have units with air conditioning.
