1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Check out our charming fully furnished beach cottage only 6 blocks from the beach. Enjoy sunsets every night from every room, and your private deck. It is available for monthly rental year round, with summer rates are higher. Our home is an up/down duplex currently rented as two separate units. Each features separate, private entrances, decks and garages.



The upper unit is newly available, and features two bedrooms and one and a half baths in 1500 sq ft, with loft and sleeper sofa available for extra guests or sleeping flexibility. Every room in the house has spectacular ocean views, with the exception of the rear bedroom which overlooks the garden. The well stocked kitchen has everything you need to prepare gourmet meals, and living and sun rooms offer many comfortable places to relax. There is a gas BBQ and private rear casita overlooking the garden. An office area off the master bedroom and wireless internet ensures you can stay in touch, and flat screen TVs provide for your entertainment pleasure. A washer and dryer is provided. Garage parking is available on the upper street.



The photos here refer to the Upper unit, but you can check availability and see pictures of the garden unit at www.aGreatStay.com. The 900 sq. ft. garden unit features two bedrooms, one bath, and an open-layout living/dining room with sliding doors that open to a large private view deck. It has a private entrance and a single car garage accessed from the lower street.



Don't hesitate to contact us if you need help deciding which unit is best for your group. The units can also be rented together to accommodate larger families and groups.

Our cottage is an up/down duplex currently rented as two separate units. The units can also be rented together to accommodate larger families and groups. We have designed each unit for complete and total privacy. Each features separate, private entrances, decks and garages. Don't hesitate to contact us if you need help deciding which unit is best for your group.



The moment you step foot in the door, you'll notice that this home is 100% move-in ready. Whether you want to prepare a gourmet meal, fix up some margaritas, or snuggle up to a cozy chair and read, this home has you covered. You'll also enjoy peaceful, rejuvenating sleep on Hilton-quality beds and mattresses.



Everything you need to enjoy fun in the sun is here, including decks with chaise lounges, umbrellas (don't forget sun block), and a full complement of beach toys.