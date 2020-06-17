1064 Santa Ana Street

Amenities

Beautiful light and bright single family home with gorgeous ocean and Catalina sunset views! And a huge plus...a good sized backyard! Bathrooms have just been remodeled as well as kitchen which includes a refridgerator and new dishwasher and microwave. Freshly painted inside and out, garage has work area complete with added electrical for all your project needs, new french doors off bedroom and new front door. Located close to neighborhood park with hiking trails, tennis, basketball, soccer field and playground. Live in the very desired and great Laguna Beach School district and enjoy Laguna Beach lifestyle with restaurants, beaches and Art Galleries!

