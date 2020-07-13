All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 10 Mar Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
10 Mar Vista
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

10 Mar Vista

10 Mar Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 Mar Vista Lane, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Oceanfront bluff top home in South Laguna's desirable Three Arch Bay community. As you enter the home, immediate breathtaking views of crystal blue water and Catalina Island, through the floor to ceiling windows. The home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street above Three Arch Bay’s main beach. 10 Mar Vista has been designed with an open floor plan that consists of three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large front yard patio and wrap around balcony for entertaining. Three Arch Bay amenities include private beaches, beach fire pits, 24 hour guard-gate, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Mar Vista have any available units?
10 Mar Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 10 Mar Vista have?
Some of 10 Mar Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Mar Vista currently offering any rent specials?
10 Mar Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Mar Vista pet-friendly?
No, 10 Mar Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 10 Mar Vista offer parking?
Yes, 10 Mar Vista offers parking.
Does 10 Mar Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Mar Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Mar Vista have a pool?
No, 10 Mar Vista does not have a pool.
Does 10 Mar Vista have accessible units?
No, 10 Mar Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Mar Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Mar Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Mar Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Mar Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College