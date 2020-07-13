Amenities

Oceanfront bluff top home in South Laguna's desirable Three Arch Bay community. As you enter the home, immediate breathtaking views of crystal blue water and Catalina Island, through the floor to ceiling windows. The home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street above Three Arch Bay’s main beach. 10 Mar Vista has been designed with an open floor plan that consists of three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large front yard patio and wrap around balcony for entertaining. Three Arch Bay amenities include private beaches, beach fire pits, 24 hour guard-gate, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court and park.