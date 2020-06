Amenities

range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities

One North Stonington in Three Arch Bay provides a large and new single family lifestyle. This home has wonderful Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island views. The 5 bedrooms & 5 bathrooms provide a very good size home for anyone looking for a good size home with an ocean view. One of the bedrooms is 24' x 14' and could be used as a great room, entertainment center (wet bar), etc.