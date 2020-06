Amenities

This lower three arch bay cottage is close to the south beach stairs,park,tennis courts basketball court ,and children's play grounds.The home has three bedrooms two baths,living room,& dining room. There is a private guest bedroom & bath off the rear patio included in the bedroom count.

The rear patio area has all new upscale patio furnishings & the home shows pride of ownership;