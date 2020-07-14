Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed hot tub

Welcome home to Villa Capri Apartments, a charming community nestled just blocks from Historic La Mesa Village. Enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes from your home. Villa Capri boasts spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes featuring full appliance packages, spacious kitchens, window coverings and air conditioning. Custom flooring, large wardrobe closets and covered parking available in select locations. Villa Capri features swimming pool, BBQ picnic area, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Easy access to I-8, I-94 freeways and route 125 and close proximity to trolley station. Make Villa Capri your next home!