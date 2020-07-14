All apartments in La Mesa
Villa Capri

4508 3rd St · (619) 478-0996
Rent Special
*All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Location

4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Capri.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
hot tub
Welcome home to Villa Capri Apartments, a charming community nestled just blocks from Historic La Mesa Village. Enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes from your home. Villa Capri boasts spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes featuring full appliance packages, spacious kitchens, window coverings and air conditioning. Custom flooring, large wardrobe closets and covered parking available in select locations. Villa Capri features swimming pool, BBQ picnic area, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Easy access to I-8, I-94 freeways and route 125 and close proximity to trolley station. Make Villa Capri your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Capri have any available units?
Villa Capri has a unit available for $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Capri have?
Some of Villa Capri's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Capri currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Capri is offering the following rent specials: *All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Is Villa Capri pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Capri is pet friendly.
Does Villa Capri offer parking?
Yes, Villa Capri offers parking.
Does Villa Capri have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Capri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Capri have a pool?
Yes, Villa Capri has a pool.
Does Villa Capri have accessible units?
No, Villa Capri does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Capri have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Capri has units with dishwashers.
