All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 9515 White Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
9515 White Place
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:19 AM

9515 White Place

9515 White Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9515 White Place, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single-Story Ranch in La Mesa - 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 1,612 ft.
Spectacular Updated single-story Ranch in La Mesa
Beautifully refinished wood floors throughout
Living Room/Dining Room with glass slider to outdoor patio and yard
Remodeled Kitchen with wood cabinets, NEW stainless-steel appliances
Spacious Family Room with glass slider to backyard and plenty of natural light
Master en-suite with walk in shower
Hall bath with soaking tub/shower
Central AC/Heat
Private backyard with patio perfect for entertaining, alfresco dining under the stars, abundance of fruit trees- Orange, Pomegranate, Fig, Lemon, Avocado & MORE
Attached 2 car garage with entrance to house & washer/dryer
Close to La Mesa Village, enjoy restaurants, wine bars, coffee shops, great access to trolley & easy to downtown, take hikes at La Mesa's secret stairs
Gardener included
Available NOW!
Small pet OK with additional security deposit
12 month lease required
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4932002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 White Place have any available units?
9515 White Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9515 White Place have?
Some of 9515 White Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 White Place currently offering any rent specials?
9515 White Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 White Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9515 White Place is pet friendly.
Does 9515 White Place offer parking?
Yes, 9515 White Place offers parking.
Does 9515 White Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9515 White Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 White Place have a pool?
No, 9515 White Place does not have a pool.
Does 9515 White Place have accessible units?
No, 9515 White Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 White Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 White Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College