9515 White Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single-Story Ranch in La Mesa - 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 1,612 ft.

Spectacular Updated single-story Ranch in La Mesa

Beautifully refinished wood floors throughout

Living Room/Dining Room with glass slider to outdoor patio and yard

Remodeled Kitchen with wood cabinets, NEW stainless-steel appliances

Spacious Family Room with glass slider to backyard and plenty of natural light

Master en-suite with walk in shower

Hall bath with soaking tub/shower

Central AC/Heat

Private backyard with patio perfect for entertaining, alfresco dining under the stars, abundance of fruit trees- Orange, Pomegranate, Fig, Lemon, Avocado & MORE

Attached 2 car garage with entrance to house & washer/dryer

Close to La Mesa Village, enjoy restaurants, wine bars, coffee shops, great access to trolley & easy to downtown, take hikes at La Mesa's secret stairs

Gardener included

Available NOW!

Small pet OK with additional security deposit

12 month lease required

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE4932002)