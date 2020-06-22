9340 Sisson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3B/2BA House w/ Central A/C, Upgraded Kitchen & Great Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautifully maintained 3B/2BA house available for lease in La Mesa featuring 1712 SF of living space. This well appointed property boasts:

-Fantastic location in close proximity to community parks & local schools!

-Large yard w/ patio & garden area!

-2 car detached garage plus driveway

-Central A/C & heat

-Washer/dryer included!

-Nicely upgraded kitchens feature: custom cabinetry, track lighting & stainless steel appliances!

-Spacious family & living room w/ tall ceilings

-Bright guest bedrooms plus full guest bathroom in hallway

-Large master suite w/ dual closets & nicely upgraded attached bathroom!



-SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2725

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 2 pets



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

Note: This screening process has a non refundable fee of $20. This process determines the pet rent rate.



-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkFPtYMJT6w



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: La Mesa

- PARKING: 2 car detached garage plus driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1955



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace decorative only and not to be used. As-is: gazebo in yard and garage door pin pad.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



