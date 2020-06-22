All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

9340 Sisson St

9340 Sisson Street · No Longer Available
Location

9340 Sisson Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3B/2BA House w/ Central A/C, Upgraded Kitchen & Great Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautifully maintained 3B/2BA house available for lease in La Mesa featuring 1712 SF of living space. This well appointed property boasts:
-Fantastic location in close proximity to community parks & local schools!
-Large yard w/ patio & garden area!
-2 car detached garage plus driveway
-Central A/C & heat
-Washer/dryer included!
-Nicely upgraded kitchens feature: custom cabinetry, track lighting & stainless steel appliances!
-Spacious family & living room w/ tall ceilings
-Bright guest bedrooms plus full guest bathroom in hallway
-Large master suite w/ dual closets & nicely upgraded attached bathroom!

-SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2725
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 2 pets

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.
Note: This screening process has a non refundable fee of $20. This process determines the pet rent rate.

-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkFPtYMJT6w

-SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: La Mesa
- PARKING: 2 car detached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1955

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace decorative only and not to be used. As-is: gazebo in yard and garage door pin pad.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4606586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9340 Sisson St have any available units?
9340 Sisson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9340 Sisson St have?
Some of 9340 Sisson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9340 Sisson St currently offering any rent specials?
9340 Sisson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9340 Sisson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9340 Sisson St is pet friendly.
Does 9340 Sisson St offer parking?
Yes, 9340 Sisson St does offer parking.
Does 9340 Sisson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9340 Sisson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9340 Sisson St have a pool?
No, 9340 Sisson St does not have a pool.
Does 9340 Sisson St have accessible units?
No, 9340 Sisson St does not have accessible units.
Does 9340 Sisson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9340 Sisson St has units with dishwashers.
