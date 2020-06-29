All apartments in La Mesa
8728 Chevy Chase Drive

8728 Chevy Chase Drive
Location

8728 Chevy Chase Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
new construction
Gorgeous New Construction Cottage style Guest Home - Property Id: 207632

$1975.00

THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME
Views! Serene Privacy Living, Amenities And more!!! Not to mention, BRAND NEW Construction...What more could you ask?!!
Gorgeous New Construction Cottage style detached Guest Home

800 Sf Total Usable Living Space

Large 500 Sf 1BR/1BA W/vaulted ceilings, great feel and layout!
300 Sf Covered Entrance Patio Deck emphasizing an Indoor/Outdoor living experience with views to the North, East, and South while overlooking a private estate with a manicured landscape and garden.

Amenities:
Private Entrance & Private Drive
Storage Area Included
LG Front Loading Washer/Dryer
High End Finishes/Appliances
Central Air/Heat
Filtered Drinking Water
Use of Grounds Garden (upon approval)
Use of Pool/Bar Sunbathing area(upon approval)
Maximum two people allowed, no pets(small emotional support or service dog upon approval) no smoking. One year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207632
Property Id 207632

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5511732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8728 Chevy Chase Drive have any available units?
8728 Chevy Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8728 Chevy Chase Drive have?
Some of 8728 Chevy Chase Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8728 Chevy Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8728 Chevy Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8728 Chevy Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8728 Chevy Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 8728 Chevy Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 8728 Chevy Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8728 Chevy Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8728 Chevy Chase Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8728 Chevy Chase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8728 Chevy Chase Drive has a pool.
Does 8728 Chevy Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 8728 Chevy Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8728 Chevy Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8728 Chevy Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.

