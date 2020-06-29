8728 Chevy Chase Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous New Construction Cottage style Guest Home - Property Id: 207632



$1975.00



THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME

Views! Serene Privacy Living, Amenities And more!!! Not to mention, BRAND NEW Construction...What more could you ask?!!

Gorgeous New Construction Cottage style detached Guest Home



800 Sf Total Usable Living Space



Large 500 Sf 1BR/1BA W/vaulted ceilings, great feel and layout!

300 Sf Covered Entrance Patio Deck emphasizing an Indoor/Outdoor living experience with views to the North, East, and South while overlooking a private estate with a manicured landscape and garden.



Amenities:

Private Entrance & Private Drive

Storage Area Included

LG Front Loading Washer/Dryer

High End Finishes/Appliances

Central Air/Heat

Filtered Drinking Water

Use of Grounds Garden (upon approval)

Use of Pool/Bar Sunbathing area(upon approval)

Maximum two people allowed, no pets(small emotional support or service dog upon approval) no smoking. One year lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207632

No Pets Allowed



