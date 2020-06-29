8728 Chevy Chase Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous New Construction Cottage style Guest Home - Property Id: 207632
$1975.00
THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME
Views! Serene Privacy Living, Amenities And more!!! Not to mention, BRAND NEW Construction...What more could you ask?!!
Gorgeous New Construction Cottage style detached Guest Home
800 Sf Total Usable Living Space
Large 500 Sf 1BR/1BA W/vaulted ceilings, great feel and layout!
300 Sf Covered Entrance Patio Deck emphasizing an Indoor/Outdoor living experience with views to the North, East, and South while overlooking a private estate with a manicured landscape and garden.
Amenities:
Private Entrance & Private Drive
Storage Area Included
LG Front Loading Washer/Dryer
High End Finishes/Appliances
Central Air/Heat
Filtered Drinking Water
Use of Grounds Garden (upon approval)
Use of Pool/Bar Sunbathing area(upon approval)
Maximum two people allowed, no pets(small emotional support or service dog upon approval) no smoking. One year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207632
No Pets Allowed
