All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 8621 Hayes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
8621 Hayes Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM

8621 Hayes Street

8621 Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8621 Hayes Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready newly remodeled home (new electrical/plumbing), gorgeous bathrooms, fresh paint. RV parking available for additional fee. -Air Conditioning - Dishwasher, microwave, gas range - Detached 1.5 car garage/workshop -Granite counter tops -Linen Storage -BRAND NEW Whirlpool refrigerator -Hard Surface flooring throughout living area, carpet in master and one other bedroom -Window Coverings
Back yard is fully fenced for privacy. Property currently has a tenant occupying a studio located in rear of yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8621 Hayes Street have any available units?
8621 Hayes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8621 Hayes Street have?
Some of 8621 Hayes Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8621 Hayes Street currently offering any rent specials?
8621 Hayes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8621 Hayes Street pet-friendly?
No, 8621 Hayes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 8621 Hayes Street offer parking?
Yes, 8621 Hayes Street offers parking.
Does 8621 Hayes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8621 Hayes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8621 Hayes Street have a pool?
Yes, 8621 Hayes Street has a pool.
Does 8621 Hayes Street have accessible units?
No, 8621 Hayes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8621 Hayes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8621 Hayes Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College