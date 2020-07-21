8621 Hayes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move in ready newly remodeled home (new electrical/plumbing), gorgeous bathrooms, fresh paint. RV parking available for additional fee. -Air Conditioning - Dishwasher, microwave, gas range - Detached 1.5 car garage/workshop -Granite counter tops -Linen Storage -BRAND NEW Whirlpool refrigerator -Hard Surface flooring throughout living area, carpet in master and one other bedroom -Window Coverings

Back yard is fully fenced for privacy. Property currently has a tenant occupying a studio located in rear of yard.