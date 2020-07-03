8432 Sunrise Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage

Non-Smoking Property/No E-Cigarettes/No Vaping!



This lovely two bedroom house is located on a hillside with a gorgeous view of La Mesa. The property is just minutes from quaint La Mesa Village with its various dining spots and seasonal activities.



The home has hardwood floors, an enclosed sun room with loads of windows that can double as an office or third bedroom.



The rear stairway will lead you to the backyard where you are free to create your own garden. From there you can gain entrance to the basement room which is perfect for a play room, man cave or extra storage.



The attached single-car garage has entrance into the home and has washer/dryer hookups along with a roll-up door.



Pictures show different paint colors.



***Resident pays all utilities: gas, electric, water, sewer and is responsible for yard maintenance.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5 years good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Dogs & cats allowed with add'l deposit of $250-$500 each. Breed restrictions apply. 2 pet max.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,340, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,290, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.