All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 8432 Sunrise Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
8432 Sunrise Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:57 PM

8432 Sunrise Avenue

8432 Sunrise Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8432 Sunrise Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Non-Smoking Property/No E-Cigarettes/No Vaping!

This lovely two bedroom house is located on a hillside with a gorgeous view of La Mesa. The property is just minutes from quaint La Mesa Village with its various dining spots and seasonal activities.

The home has hardwood floors, an enclosed sun room with loads of windows that can double as an office or third bedroom.

The rear stairway will lead you to the backyard where you are free to create your own garden. From there you can gain entrance to the basement room which is perfect for a play room, man cave or extra storage.

The attached single-car garage has entrance into the home and has washer/dryer hookups along with a roll-up door.

Pictures show different paint colors.

***Resident pays all utilities: gas, electric, water, sewer and is responsible for yard maintenance.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Dogs & cats allowed with add'l deposit of $250-$500 each. Breed restrictions apply. 2 pet max.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,340, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,290, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8432 Sunrise Avenue have any available units?
8432 Sunrise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8432 Sunrise Avenue have?
Some of 8432 Sunrise Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8432 Sunrise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8432 Sunrise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8432 Sunrise Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8432 Sunrise Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8432 Sunrise Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8432 Sunrise Avenue offers parking.
Does 8432 Sunrise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8432 Sunrise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8432 Sunrise Avenue have a pool?
No, 8432 Sunrise Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8432 Sunrise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8432 Sunrise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8432 Sunrise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8432 Sunrise Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College