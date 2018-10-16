8242 Lemon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking garage guest parking pet friendly

Great Location in La Mesa, Walk to all - Location Location! Freshly painted and move in ready. Beautiful corner unit in Downtown La Mesa Village. This 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse features granite counter tops, attached 2 car garage, central AC, walk in closet and in unit upstairs laundry. Enjoy walking to village's quaint shops, restaurants, trolley, weekly farmers market and car show! Meticulously cared for. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! This corner unit townhouse includes 2 car attached garage (also guest parking available), gas burning fireplace in the living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances which includes gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher. The master bedroom includes dual sinks and walk in closet. The full closeted washer / dryer (not maintained by owner, for use as an accommodation) is conveniently located on the top floor. Freshly painted thru out, Berber carpets cleaned, and all the blinds cleaned. Professionally cleaned and is ready to be moved in ASAP. Located in the heart of the exciting La Mesa, enjoy walking to restaurants, coffee shops, gym and quaint local shops and also take advantage of the weekly car show and farmers market and seasonal events! Call or text for showing times, which need to be confirmed via your confirmation text. Guest parking and on street parking is available. Water and Trash included, Tenant pays SDGE. Pet Friendly, 1 Dog, pet upon approval, 30 lbs weight limit. DRE #00781278



No Cats Allowed



