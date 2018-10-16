All apartments in La Mesa
Location

8242 Lemon Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Great Location in La Mesa, Walk to all - Location Location! Freshly painted and move in ready. Beautiful corner unit in Downtown La Mesa Village. This 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse features granite counter tops, attached 2 car garage, central AC, walk in closet and in unit upstairs laundry. Enjoy walking to village's quaint shops, restaurants, trolley, weekly farmers market and car show! Meticulously cared for. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! This corner unit townhouse includes 2 car attached garage (also guest parking available), gas burning fireplace in the living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances which includes gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher. The master bedroom includes dual sinks and walk in closet. The full closeted washer / dryer (not maintained by owner, for use as an accommodation) is conveniently located on the top floor. Freshly painted thru out, Berber carpets cleaned, and all the blinds cleaned. Professionally cleaned and is ready to be moved in ASAP. Located in the heart of the exciting La Mesa, enjoy walking to restaurants, coffee shops, gym and quaint local shops and also take advantage of the weekly car show and farmers market and seasonal events! Call or text for showing times, which need to be confirmed via your confirmation text. Guest parking and on street parking is available. Water and Trash included, Tenant pays SDGE. Pet Friendly, 1 Dog, pet upon approval, 30 lbs weight limit. DRE #00781278

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5240625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8242 Lemon Avenue have any available units?
8242 Lemon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8242 Lemon Avenue have?
Some of 8242 Lemon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8242 Lemon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8242 Lemon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8242 Lemon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8242 Lemon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8242 Lemon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8242 Lemon Avenue offers parking.
Does 8242 Lemon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8242 Lemon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8242 Lemon Avenue have a pool?
No, 8242 Lemon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8242 Lemon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8242 Lemon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8242 Lemon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8242 Lemon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

