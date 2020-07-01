All apartments in La Mesa
8126 Fairview Ave
8126 Fairview Ave

8126 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8126 Fairview Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Windsor hills home - Property Id: 242412

Adorable 2br w/opt 3br or Bonus Room A-Frame just a few minutes walking distance from the village of La Mesa. Completely fenced property, this Windsor Hills home has multiple decks w/amazing views! Great side yard to expand green thumb. The home overlooks La Mesa Village, Mt. Helix & Cowles Mtn. Lots of room for entertaining on the front and rear decks. Ample parking in front parking pad. House has 3 levels, plenty of storage & a one of a kind feel! Must see to appreciate! Available Now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242412
Property Id 242412

(RLNE5635566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 Fairview Ave have any available units?
8126 Fairview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8126 Fairview Ave have?
Some of 8126 Fairview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8126 Fairview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8126 Fairview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 Fairview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8126 Fairview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8126 Fairview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8126 Fairview Ave offers parking.
Does 8126 Fairview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8126 Fairview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 Fairview Ave have a pool?
No, 8126 Fairview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8126 Fairview Ave have accessible units?
No, 8126 Fairview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 Fairview Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8126 Fairview Ave has units with dishwashers.

