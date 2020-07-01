8126 Fairview Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Windsor hills home - Property Id: 242412



Adorable 2br w/opt 3br or Bonus Room A-Frame just a few minutes walking distance from the village of La Mesa. Completely fenced property, this Windsor Hills home has multiple decks w/amazing views! Great side yard to expand green thumb. The home overlooks La Mesa Village, Mt. Helix & Cowles Mtn. Lots of room for entertaining on the front and rear decks. Ample parking in front parking pad. House has 3 levels, plenty of storage & a one of a kind feel! Must see to appreciate! Available Now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242412

Property Id 242412



(RLNE5635566)