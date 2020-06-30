All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8106 Kato Street

8106 Kato Street
Location

8106 Kato Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom with 2-car garage and washer/dryer included! - Call this single story 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms located in the highly desirable La Mesa neighborhood yours today!

With so many great features including dark wood floors throughout the main living /bedroom areas and tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, recessed lighting, brand new two-tone painting throughout, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and so much more!

The kitchen is fully updated with all new stainless steel appliances including a side-by-side fridge, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and gas oven/stove. It also features granite countertops and tons of cabinet space. The bar top looks into the living room providing for great entertainment and open space.

The bathrooms are updated as well. The half bath is conveniently located off the kitchen near the main entrance and the full bath is in the hallway boasting tiled walls, bright lighting, and a shower/tub.
Some of the bedrooms include a large ceiling fan and spacious closets.

Indulge in the large fully fenced-in backyard. This home is pet-friendly with approval. Don't forget the home has a 2 car attached garage with full-size washer/dryer included.

(RLNE5427382)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 Kato Street have any available units?
8106 Kato Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8106 Kato Street have?
Some of 8106 Kato Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 Kato Street currently offering any rent specials?
8106 Kato Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 Kato Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8106 Kato Street is pet friendly.
Does 8106 Kato Street offer parking?
Yes, 8106 Kato Street offers parking.
Does 8106 Kato Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8106 Kato Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 Kato Street have a pool?
No, 8106 Kato Street does not have a pool.
Does 8106 Kato Street have accessible units?
No, 8106 Kato Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 Kato Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8106 Kato Street has units with dishwashers.

