8106 Kato Street

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom with 2-car garage and washer/dryer included! - Call this single story 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms located in the highly desirable La Mesa neighborhood yours today!



With so many great features including dark wood floors throughout the main living /bedroom areas and tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, recessed lighting, brand new two-tone painting throughout, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and so much more!



The kitchen is fully updated with all new stainless steel appliances including a side-by-side fridge, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and gas oven/stove. It also features granite countertops and tons of cabinet space. The bar top looks into the living room providing for great entertainment and open space.



The bathrooms are updated as well. The half bath is conveniently located off the kitchen near the main entrance and the full bath is in the hallway boasting tiled walls, bright lighting, and a shower/tub.

Some of the bedrooms include a large ceiling fan and spacious closets.



Indulge in the large fully fenced-in backyard. This home is pet-friendly with approval. Don't forget the home has a 2 car attached garage with full-size washer/dryer included.



