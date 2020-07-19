All apartments in La Mesa
7847 Suncrest Dr
7847 Suncrest Dr

7847 Suncrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7847 Suncrest Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
- This beautiful home is conveniently located close to SDSU, Grossmont College, Grossmont Center, Downtown La Mesa and the trolley station. Great central with access to the 8 E & W, 125 and the 94. Be anywhere in San Diego in just minutes! This home is newly remodeled with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring in living room, dinning room and master bedroom and stainless steel appliances. Unit includes fireplace, washer/dryer, gated driveway, 4 thermal solar panels, "water boy" salt water system, tankless hot water heater, water softener for hot water, detached storage sheds and spacious front and back yard with beautiful views of La Mesa! For more information, please contact us at (619) 460-7822. Office Hours are Monday-Friday from 8-5.

(RLNE4684568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7847 Suncrest Dr have any available units?
7847 Suncrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7847 Suncrest Dr have?
Some of 7847 Suncrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7847 Suncrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7847 Suncrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7847 Suncrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7847 Suncrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7847 Suncrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7847 Suncrest Dr offers parking.
Does 7847 Suncrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7847 Suncrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7847 Suncrest Dr have a pool?
No, 7847 Suncrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7847 Suncrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 7847 Suncrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7847 Suncrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7847 Suncrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
