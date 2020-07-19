7847 Suncrest Dr

Amenities

- This beautiful home is conveniently located close to SDSU, Grossmont College, Grossmont Center, Downtown La Mesa and the trolley station. Great central with access to the 8 E & W, 125 and the 94. Be anywhere in San Diego in just minutes! This home is newly remodeled with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring in living room, dinning room and master bedroom and stainless steel appliances. Unit includes fireplace, washer/dryer, gated driveway, 4 thermal solar panels, "water boy" salt water system, tankless hot water heater, water softener for hot water, detached storage sheds and spacious front and back yard with beautiful views of La Mesa! For more information, please contact us at (619) 460-7822. Office Hours are Monday-Friday from 8-5.



(RLNE4684568)