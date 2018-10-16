All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

7730 Saranac Pl #17

7730 Saranac Place · No Longer Available
Location

7730 Saranac Place, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2 BR/ 2.5 BA 1236 SQFT Fox Haven/ La Mesa Condo - Beautiful and spacious condo in the community of Fox Haven in La Mesa. The condo features a large living and dining room that is great for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Property comes with one garage space as well as one assigned parking space. The community features tennis courts. swimming pool an hot tub. The property is conveniently located near local stores and easy access to the 8 Freeway.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas and Cable
Owner Pays: Water, Trash Pick up and Water
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5307854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7730 Saranac Pl #17 have any available units?
7730 Saranac Pl #17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7730 Saranac Pl #17 have?
Some of 7730 Saranac Pl #17's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7730 Saranac Pl #17 currently offering any rent specials?
7730 Saranac Pl #17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7730 Saranac Pl #17 pet-friendly?
No, 7730 Saranac Pl #17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7730 Saranac Pl #17 offer parking?
Yes, 7730 Saranac Pl #17 offers parking.
Does 7730 Saranac Pl #17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7730 Saranac Pl #17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7730 Saranac Pl #17 have a pool?
Yes, 7730 Saranac Pl #17 has a pool.
Does 7730 Saranac Pl #17 have accessible units?
No, 7730 Saranac Pl #17 does not have accessible units.
Does 7730 Saranac Pl #17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7730 Saranac Pl #17 does not have units with dishwashers.

