7730 Saranac Pl #17

2 BR/ 2.5 BA 1236 SQFT Fox Haven/ La Mesa Condo - Beautiful and spacious condo in the community of Fox Haven in La Mesa. The condo features a large living and dining room that is great for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Property comes with one garage space as well as one assigned parking space. The community features tennis courts. swimming pool an hot tub. The property is conveniently located near local stores and easy access to the 8 Freeway.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas and Cable

Owner Pays: Water, Trash Pick up and Water

No Pets



