7715 Saranac Place Unit 5

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool tennis court fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Charming La Mesa townhome with natural light - Charming and bright La Mesa condo is ready to call home! Home has spacious rooms, fully equipped kitchen, fireplace, and patio that has views of the green belt and convenient access to the tennis courts. Community is conveniently located near freeways, trendy dining, shopping, trolley, and more. 1 car Attached garage, and 1 assigned spot. Water and trash is included in rent.

DRE01197438

REFRIGERATOR LEFT ONLY FOR TENANT CONVENIENCE..NOT INCLUDED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2620932)