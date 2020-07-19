All apartments in La Mesa
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7715 Saranac Place Unit 5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7715 Saranac Place Unit 5

7715 Saranac Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7715 Saranac Pl, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming La Mesa townhome with natural light - Charming and bright La Mesa condo is ready to call home! Home has spacious rooms, fully equipped kitchen, fireplace, and patio that has views of the green belt and convenient access to the tennis courts. Community is conveniently located near freeways, trendy dining, shopping, trolley, and more. 1 car Attached garage, and 1 assigned spot. Water and trash is included in rent.
REFRIGERATOR LEFT ONLY FOR TENANT CONVENIENCE..NOT INCLUDED.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 have any available units?
7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 have?
Some of 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7715 Saranac Place Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
