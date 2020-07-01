All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 7620 Torrem St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7620 Torrem St.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

7620 Torrem St.

7620 Torrem Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7620 Torrem Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Steps to Lake Murray - Centrally located to restaurants, shopping and steps from Lake Murray.
This home features new carpet, fresh interior paint, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms, updated bathrooms, fireplace and low- maintenance landscape.

Landlord pays for landscape service.
1-year lease.
Security Deposit $2,645.00 OAC.
One small pet considered with a $350.00 pet deposit.
Income 2.75 times monthly rent.
Credit score 695 or above.
Renters Insurance required.

Alberts and Associates, Inc. DRE #01839338

(RLNE5329790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7620 Torrem St. have any available units?
7620 Torrem St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7620 Torrem St. have?
Some of 7620 Torrem St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7620 Torrem St. currently offering any rent specials?
7620 Torrem St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 Torrem St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7620 Torrem St. is pet friendly.
Does 7620 Torrem St. offer parking?
Yes, 7620 Torrem St. offers parking.
Does 7620 Torrem St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7620 Torrem St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 Torrem St. have a pool?
No, 7620 Torrem St. does not have a pool.
Does 7620 Torrem St. have accessible units?
No, 7620 Torrem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7620 Torrem St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7620 Torrem St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College