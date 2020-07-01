7620 Torrem St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Steps to Lake Murray - Centrally located to restaurants, shopping and steps from Lake Murray.

This home features new carpet, fresh interior paint, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms, updated bathrooms, fireplace and low- maintenance landscape.



Landlord pays for landscape service.

1-year lease.

Security Deposit $2,645.00 OAC.

One small pet considered with a $350.00 pet deposit.

Income 2.75 times monthly rent.

Credit score 695 or above.

Renters Insurance required.



Alberts and Associates, Inc. DRE #01839338



(RLNE5329790)