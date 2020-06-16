7502-310 Parkway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in La Mesa! - Welcome home to your beautiful top story condo, located just minutes from SDSU, the highway, shopping, and only 15 minutes from the beach!



This condo features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, refinished countertops, and newer bathroom and kitchen cabinet paint with vinyl plank flooring throughout! Enjoy modern appliances including a full-size stove/oven, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave!



With its spacious floor plan and large windows, your home offers an abundance of natural light throughout! The living room flows effortlessly to the kitchen and patio. Your bedroom comes with a large closet. Perfect for all your storage needs.



This community has a pool and spa on-site with a laundry room on site. The community features a pool and spa with on-site laundry for your added convenience.



Water, trash, and sewer are included AND you can bring your cute furry friends with you!



Renters Insurance required.



