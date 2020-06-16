All apartments in La Mesa
7502-310 Parkway Drive

7502 Parkway Dr · (619) 345-6387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7502 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7502-310 Parkway Drive · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in La Mesa! - Welcome home to your beautiful top story condo, located just minutes from SDSU, the highway, shopping, and only 15 minutes from the beach!

This condo features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, refinished countertops, and newer bathroom and kitchen cabinet paint with vinyl plank flooring throughout! Enjoy modern appliances including a full-size stove/oven, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave!

With its spacious floor plan and large windows, your home offers an abundance of natural light throughout! The living room flows effortlessly to the kitchen and patio. Your bedroom comes with a large closet. Perfect for all your storage needs.

This community has a pool and spa on-site with a laundry room on site. The community features a pool and spa with on-site laundry for your added convenience.

Water, trash, and sewer are included AND you can bring your cute furry friends with you!

Call today to schedule a tour!

Renters Insurance required.

(RLNE2423578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502-310 Parkway Drive have any available units?
7502-310 Parkway Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7502-310 Parkway Drive have?
Some of 7502-310 Parkway Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7502-310 Parkway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7502-310 Parkway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502-310 Parkway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7502-310 Parkway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7502-310 Parkway Drive offer parking?
No, 7502-310 Parkway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7502-310 Parkway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7502-310 Parkway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502-310 Parkway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7502-310 Parkway Drive has a pool.
Does 7502-310 Parkway Drive have accessible units?
No, 7502-310 Parkway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7502-310 Parkway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7502-310 Parkway Drive has units with dishwashers.
