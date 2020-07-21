7392 University Ave

Amenities

PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING. Upstairs 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in La Mesa. Close to many shops, restaurants, and Helix High School. New paint and flooring throughout. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Water/sewer and trash are included in the rent. SDG&E is calculated with RUBS (Ratio Utility Billing System). Laundry room on site. One covered parking space included. No pets allowed. VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www Rently com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself: Rently com/properties/1010983 -Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox. youtube com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8 TO APPLY: Visit JensenPropertiesSD com and click "Find a Home". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval. APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2k5PGdQ Requirements to rent: 1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent. 2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum) 3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis. 4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for clarification if necessary. 5. A United States Social Security Number 6. Identification which must include one of the following: California Driver'?s license (from each adult) OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV Office from each adult) OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -? District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License. 7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier. $25 Application fee is NOT refundable. Property is rented first come, best qualified. Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.