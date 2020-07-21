All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated September 27 2019 at 5:06 PM

7392 University Ave

7392 University Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7392 University Ave, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING. Upstairs 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in La Mesa. Close to many shops, restaurants, and Helix High School. New paint and flooring throughout. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Water/sewer and trash are included in the rent. SDG&E is calculated with RUBS (Ratio Utility Billing System). Laundry room on site. One covered parking space included. No pets allowed. VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www Rently com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself: Rently com/properties/1010983 -Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox. youtube com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8 TO APPLY: Visit JensenPropertiesSD com and click "Find a Home". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval. APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2k5PGdQ Requirements to rent: 1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent. 2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum) 3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis. 4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for clarification if necessary. 5. A United States Social Security Number 6. Identification which must include one of the following: California Driver'?s license (from each adult) OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV Office from each adult) OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -? District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License. 7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier. $25 Application fee is NOT refundable. Property is rented first come, best qualified. Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7392 University Ave have any available units?
7392 University Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7392 University Ave have?
Some of 7392 University Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7392 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7392 University Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7392 University Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7392 University Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7392 University Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7392 University Ave offers parking.
Does 7392 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7392 University Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7392 University Ave have a pool?
No, 7392 University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7392 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 7392 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7392 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7392 University Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
