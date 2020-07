Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Mid-Century 2 Bed/1 Ba with LARGE Backyard - Sitting atop a hill with a LARGE backyard that takes advantage of amazing views, this 2 bed/ 1 bath is quite the charmer. Complete with hardwood floors, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, and BBQ, this house may just be the perfect fit for you. Call today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5140432)