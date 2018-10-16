All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

7101 Colony Rd

7101 Colony Road · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Colony Road, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute La Mesa Duplex Available - 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex in La Mesa neighborhood with easy access to Freeways and SDSU.

Updated space with beautiful finishes. Wood plank flooring, new cabinets and countertops throughout, stunning bathroom and plenty of storage space. Private backyard and patio area and access to shared laundry. All this and central heat and AC!

All utilities included except cable (SDG&E up to $200.00)

Call now to schedule your showing.
(Please do not disturb front tenant)

(RLNE4731144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Colony Rd have any available units?
7101 Colony Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 Colony Rd have?
Some of 7101 Colony Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Colony Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Colony Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Colony Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Colony Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7101 Colony Rd offer parking?
No, 7101 Colony Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7101 Colony Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Colony Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Colony Rd have a pool?
No, 7101 Colony Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Colony Rd have accessible units?
No, 7101 Colony Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Colony Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 Colony Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
