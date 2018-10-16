7101 Colony Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Cute La Mesa Duplex Available - 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex in La Mesa neighborhood with easy access to Freeways and SDSU.



Updated space with beautiful finishes. Wood plank flooring, new cabinets and countertops throughout, stunning bathroom and plenty of storage space. Private backyard and patio area and access to shared laundry. All this and central heat and AC!



All utilities included except cable (SDG&E up to $200.00)



Call now to schedule your showing.

(Please do not disturb front tenant)



(RLNE4731144)